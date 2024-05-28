Carini's Pizza Restaurant 33 E Centre St Mahanoy City
Especial Today
Choose Your Combo
- Combo (1) 1 Large Cheese Pizza, Garlic Knots, 2 lit. Pepsi
Two large Cheese Pizza on Medium Cheese pizza, One 2 Lit Pepsi.$24.99
- Familiar Combo 2 (1. Xl Cheese Pizza, 10 B Bone In Wings, 2 lit Pepsi
Take One XL Cheese Pizza. 10 Bone In Wings any sauce, 2 Litt Pepsi.$28.99
- Pata de Vaca (Cow Tendons on Dominican sauce)
Delicious Dominican Food, Prepared with high quality, great flavor. The Cow Tendons cook in great sauce, Served with white Rices.$10.00
Italian Food and More
Strombolis
- Small Carini Special Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, green pepper, mushroom$12.96
- Small Cheesesteak Stromboli
Steak and cheese$12.96
- Small Chicken Parm Stromboli
Grilled chicken in marinara sauce and cheese$12.96
- Small Chicken Steak Stromboli
Chicken steak and cheese$12.96
- Small Chicken Wing Stromboli
Hot or mild sauce grilled or fried chicken mozzarella cheese. Served with blue cheese/ranch dressing$12.96
- Small Meat Lover Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon$12.96
- Small Regular Stromboli
Ham, pepperoni, sausage & cheese$12.42
- Small Special Steak Stromboli
Mushroom, green peppers, onion, cheese$12.96
- Small Vegetarian Stromboli
Tomatoes, garlic, spinach, broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms, onions & mozzarella cheese$11.88
- Medium Carini Special Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, green pepper, mushroom$19.33
- Medium Cheesesteak Stromboli
Steak and cheese$19.33
- Medium Chicken Parm Stromboli
Grilled chicken in marinara sauce and cheese$18.25
- Medium Chicken Steak Stromboli
Chicken steak and cheese$17.17
- Medium Chicken Wing Stromboli
Hot or mild sauce grilled or fried chicken mozzarella cheese. Served with blue cheese/ranch dressing$18.25
- Medium Meat Lover Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon$18.25
- Medium Regular Stromboli
Ham, pepperoni, sausage & cheese$17.82
- Medium Special Steak Stromboli
Mushroom, green peppers, onion, cheese$18.25
- Medium Vegetarian Stromboli
Tomatoes, garlic, spinach, broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms, onions & mozzarella cheese$17.28
- Large Carini Special Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, green pepper, mushroom$20.52
- Large Cheesesteak Stromboli
Steak and cheese$20.52
- Large Chicken Parm Stromboli
Grilled chicken in marinara sauce and cheese$20.41
- Large Chicken Steak Stromboli
Chicken steak and cheese$19.33
- Large Chicken Wing Stromboli
Hot or mild sauce grilled or fried chicken mozzarella cheese. Served with blue cheese/ranch dressing$20.41
- Large Meat Lover Stromboli
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs, bacon$20.41
- Large Regular Stromboli
Ham, pepperoni, sausage & cheese$19.44
- Large Special Steak Stromboli
Mushroom, green peppers, onion, cheese